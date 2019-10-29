T.I. Denies He & Wife Tiny Ever Split Despite Divorce Rumors: ‘We Were Never Apart’

T.I. opened up about his marriage to wife Tiny Harris during his appearance on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ on Oct. 29 and admitted that although they were reports that the two were seriously considering a divorce, they were ‘never really apart’.

T.I., 39, is still loving on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, and he wants everyone to know they stayed together. The rapper made an appearance on the Oct. 29 episode of the Tamron Hall Show and commented on the split and divorce rumors that have been following the married couple for the past couple of years. “If you look at somebody who’s been married for 20 years, 30 years, 40 years…there have been times where they hated each other’s guts and they felt like they wanted to turn around and walk away,” he explained while talking about the ups and downs of his marriage with Tiny. “The only thing that kept them together is staying together.”

When Tamron went on to ask him straight up if he was still with Tiny, who he’s been married to since 2010, T.I. made sure to point out that there was never a separation. “We were never apart,” he admitted followed by cheers and claps from the studio audience. “Listen, I love my wife and I love my family, I think that goes without saying. I think, you know what I’m saying, a lot of people put a lot of, as we call it, a lot of cap on it. That’s a slang term that means exaggeration for those who don’t know. They put a lot of cap on things, man but, you know what I’m saying, my life is your entertainment and I understand that so I will allow a little bit of it, but I’m going to stop it when I think it’s time.”

The doting husband jumped off the subject of his marriage and started talking about his and Tiny’s music career. “Would you ever make music together?” Tamron asked. “Um, I don’t know, we could,” T.I. answered while shrugging his shoulders.

Although T.I. says he and Tiny were never really apart, the Xscape singer felt a bit differently when she revealed how she was living her “single” life during a break in the marriage in 2016. “I wasn’t with no man. I didn’t have no man…No, I didn’t have male company. But I didn’t miss it, either…I didn’t miss it,” she said on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast on Oct. 22. “I was getting money…I was running my s–t. I was goddamn kicking it. I was going where I wanted to go. You know what I’m saying? I was having fun times.”