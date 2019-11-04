Sarah has been vocal about her kidney transplant, which happened in 2012, encouraging others to be proud of their scars.

Sarah Hyland, 28, is back at the gym! The Modern Family actress was spotted leaving a Pilates class in Studio City, CA on Saturday, Nov. 2. Wearing a white sports bra and black yoga leggings, Sarah showed off her super toned tummy and abs proving that her fitness routine is definitely working out. Keeping her brunette locks in a casual pony, she looked super cozy in a fall-ready teddy bomber jacket, short beige Ugg boots and her favorite burgundy Gucci Soho Disco bag. Someone hand her a pumpkin spice latte already!

When wearing a crop top or bikini, Sarah has a visible kidney transplant scar from a serious operation she had in 2012. Since birth, Sarah has suffered from kidney dysplasia — which means her kidneys weren’t fully formed at birth. “Health should always come first,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2018. Since, Sarah has proudly showed off her kidney scar and encouraged others to do the same with the hashtag #ScarsOnDisplay. After her surgery, she also dealt with hair loss due to the medication — but has continued to keep her head up high.

Sarah — who opted to go makeup free for the outing — also had her engagement ring on full display! The New York City native celebrated the milestone with fiancee Wells Adams, 35, in an Oct. 27 soiree involving tequila and tacos. The couple looked so in love in the photos posted to social media, with Sarah writing, “Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged…” Wells — who is known from season 12 of the Bachelorette — proposed to Sarah in July while on a romantic vacation in Fiji and even designed a custom ring.

Sarah and Wells have yet to set a wedding date since their engagement, but both have been keeping busy career wise: Sarah is actively shooting the final season of Modern Family while Wells’ has been active in the social media space with his podcast and other projects. Sarah did tease on social media, however, that Vanessa Hudgens was asked to be a bridesmaid!