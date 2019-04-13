Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Green Sports Bra While Hitting The Gym

Sarah Hyland looked to be in the best shape of her life when she stepped out to go to a gym in Los Angeles while wearing a sports bra that showed off her abs and matching fitness pants.

Sarah Hyland, 28, was an impressive sight to see when she headed to her workout on Apr. 12! The Modern Family actress proved she’s in incredible shape when she showed off her toned abs in a dark green sports bra and tight matching pants with a white stripe down the sides as she walked into her gym to get her sweat on in Los Angeles. The brunette beauty added to the look by tying a gray zip up sweatshirt around her waist and wore her shoulder length hair in curls but kept them out of her face with a thick cloth headband. She also flaunted sunglasses to keep shade from the sun.

Sarah’s recent outing comes just under two weeks after she debuted her new curly hair while leaving a friend’s birthday party with her boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, on Mar. 30. Since the bash was for a one-year-old baby, Sarah proudly wore a unicorn party hat that she received at the event, and she looked more adorable than ever!

It’s great to see Sarah looking healthy and happy on the two recent public sightings considering she had to be hospitalized on Mar. 21 after running a high temperature of 104 degrees. The talented star kept her fans informed about her sickness and recovery through social media, as she often does with important things in her life. She revealed that she had pink eye and was suffering from a respiratory infection. Luckily, all seems to be well now and Sarah’s back at doing what she does best: staying healthy, focused and happy!

We always love seeing Sarah out and about. The brave gal is known for having to deal with a kidney condition that has caused her to have to have multiple surgeries over the years, but her determination to come back strong has been an inspiration to all those who know her and admire her.