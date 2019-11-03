‘SNL’: Cecily Strong & Hero Dog From ISIS Raid Hilariously Address ‘Dog Twitter’ Drama

Conan the Dog stole the show in this political sketch, and we’re about to start campaigning for him to be a regular!

Kate McKinnon returned as Kellyanne Conway in a political sketch on Saturday Night Live and it was the highlight of the night! The skit began with addressing Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the 2020 Presidential race, before getting to the real star of the show: Conan the ‘K-9’ commando dog, who is the German Shephard that rose to stardom after his involvement in killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Cecily Strong then popped up as an expert with a “masters in K-9 linguistics from Dr. Doolittle University.” We didn’t know Dr. John Doolittle — played by Eddie Murphy in the movies — had a school but it sounds super legit.

“I was just on dog Twitter, and I was reading some disturbing stories about you. Are they true?” Aidy Bryant, as a reporter, questioned the belly rub-loving pooch. Interpreting for Conan — who looked like he was totally over the press conference — Cecily explained that the German Shephard admitted to barking at a black man (even though he “doesn’t see color”) and also owned up to “dressing up in cat face” a decade ago. Talk about some serious drama on dog Twitter — woof! Before we forgot, our new favorite four-legged friend also loved Kylie Jenner‘s many Halloween costumes.

The dog hilariously gave Cecily a tough time during the skit as he appeared to look all around for any way off that podium. Hey, a walk and a treat sounds like a better plan to us too! Fans on Twitter were loving it either way, begging Conan to run for president — or at the very least, return to SNL!

Poco loves watching television, and this is what happens whenever animal actors appear. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/zEgZLsgR85 — Neutral Good (@coldwars) November 3, 2019

The episode marks Saturday Night Live‘s fifth episode of the season, which has already seen a star-studded line-up: Chance the Rapper pulled double duty as host and musical guest last week, and A-listers Woody Harrelson, David Harbour and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have all appeared. The musical line-up has been pretty epic, too, with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish taking the stage! Next week’s episode surely won’t be one to miss with Harry Styles acting as host and musical guest, performing his sexy single “Lights Up” live for the first time! While the episode marks Harry’s debut as host, he’s no stranger to 30 Rock: the Brit performed on the show with One Direction 2012 and 2014, and solo in 2017 — popping up as a guest in skits each time!