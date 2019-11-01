Ariel Winter Reveals She Doesn’t Want To Lose More Weight: I Want A ‘Big Butt’ & ‘Michelle Obama Arms’

Ariel Winter is done losing weight and wants to get her curves via muscles. She’s revealing that trips to the gym are finally paying off and she’s getting the abs she’s always wanted.

For years Ariel Winter would hit the gym for grueling workouts, but wasn’t seeing results due the anti-depressants she was on. Then with a medication change, she had a drastic weight loss. But she’s through shedding pounds and wants to get ripped. Now she says she’s on a mission to get a “big butt” and “Michelle Obama arms” though three strength training workouts a week with her trainer to develop plenty of visible muscles.

The Modern Family star sat down with Women’s Health and explained that, “Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results. I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she says. But then “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

When she finally find the right combination of meds, it “turned back on my metabolism.” She didn’t even try to lose weight as “it came with medications and happened really quickly,” about the very noticeable weight loss she’s undergone over the past year. “When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life,” the 21-year-old confesses.

”I’ve always had curves and I like having curves,” she tells the magazine and the crop-top loving star proudly reveals, “I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more.” One thing she doesn’t want is to get any thinner so her workouts are primarily focused on core and strength training. “I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight, I’m looking to gain muscle,” she says. “I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better. I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.” We can’t wait to see Ariel’s abs develop through her body transformation mission.