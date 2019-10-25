Ariel Winter Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction & Spills Out Of Her Tiny Crop Top

Whoops! Ariel Winter’s tank top showed just a bit too much when she was out and about at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Ariel Winter, 21, quickly covered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction she had on Oct. 24. The Modern Family star fashioned an all black ensemble, complete with skinny jeans, boots and a cropped tank top with the Playboy Bunny emblem on it. However, not everything was super secure, as the actress spilled out of her tank top ever so slightly, exposing herself for mere seconds before rectifying the situation. Ariel appeared to be bidding her friends goodbye after a night of scares at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The actress was captured hugging her friends before leaving for the night.

While the fashion mishap was a momentary embarrassment, Ariel has really shown confidence after weeks of hitting the gym. The actress took to Instagram on Oct. 17, showing off an amazing selfie, wearing a spaghetti strap ivory GRETEL Z. corset top in Cady Silk. The top also featured a plunging neckline with an underwire bra which revealed cleavage as she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted, acid wash red denim PINKO shorts. Ariel really looked so fit and healthy and has been rocking a confidence all her own despite some setbacks in her personal life.

Ariel split from her longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, at the end of August 2019, but the news didn’t come to light until early October. Ariel “hadn’t really been telling many people,” about the split, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Ariel seems to want to try to live a much quieter personal life, especially as of recent. She ended the relationship because she felt it had run its course and she wasn’t feeling it the same way anymore. She’s telling friends she’s very much single and it looks like she really doesn’t see them getting back together again. Nothing bad happened between them at all, it just seems they grew apart.”

But Ariel is taking time for herself and her friends. Her night out with pals was a perfect remedy to any downtime she may have had now that she’s newly single. Even though she had a tiny wardrobe malfunction, Ariel looks healthy and happy and fans cannot wait to see her continue to grow!