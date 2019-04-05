See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Flashes Her Abs In White Top & Skinny Jeans As She Runs Errands With BF Levi Meaden

SplashNews
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Ariel Winter Ref: SPL5077621 050419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Ariel Winter Ref: SPL5077621 050419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan's on Third on Saturday. After their meal they have a little fun and share some PDA as they wait for their car. At one point Ariel starts to dance while they wait. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe After Party View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Ariel Winter is the incredible shrinking woman. The actress is looking slimmer than ever in dark skinny jeans while flaunting her abs as she went shoe shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Fans have been witness to Ariel Winter’s fitness and all of her workouts have paid off as she’s really sculpted her body over the past six months. The 21-year-old actress was photographed out shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, in Los Angeles on April 5 and the Modern Family star looked even more slim and trim than she has been lately. She donned dark skinny jeans and a white tank top that showed off some skin of her toned abs. She also went braless in the look, while wearing her hair in a messy bun atop her head. Despite her casual attire, Ariel wore bright red lipstick for a pop of color.

The couple came from shoe shopping as Levi was seen holding an orange box of Nike sneaks. Ariel’s a fan of the brand as she was rocking her own Nike Air Force 1 sneakers featuring a cherry print design. Right now she’s got cowboy boots on her mind though, as she shared with fans via Instagram on April 4 how stoked she is for the annual Stagecoach country music festival that’s coming up April 26-28 in Indio, CA. Next to a photo of her running her fingers through her hair, Ariel wrote, “Me reminding myself that in just about 3 weeks I’ll be at @stagecoach 🤠😍 I loveeee country music! I’m ready to bust out my boots people.”

We’re dying to see what Ariel turns up wearing for Stagecoach, as well as Coachella as she’s hit up that festival for the past two years with Levi. She always wears super body baring outfits, usually consisting of a bikini top and Daisy Dukes. In 2018 she donned a white lace see-through bralette along with the tiny denim shorts. Now that she’s several sizes smaller than she was at this time last year, you can bet she’ll be rocking an outfit that shows of her new trim figure.

Levi Meaden And Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter wears a white tank top and skinny jeans as she goes shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden in LA on April 5, 2019.

Ariel’s has finished up filming Modern Family, as the beloved ABC sit-com wrapped its tenth and final season recently. Fans have literally watched her grow up before their eyes, as she was just 11-years-old when the show premiered. It had to have been tough to live out those awkward teen years in front of millions of people, but Ari did it with confidence. After a long decade of work hopefully she takes some much deserved me-time, and we can’t wait to see what future projects are in store for the young star.