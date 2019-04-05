Ariel Winter Flashes Her Abs In White Top & Skinny Jeans As She Runs Errands With BF Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter is the incredible shrinking woman. The actress is looking slimmer than ever in dark skinny jeans while flaunting her abs as she went shoe shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Fans have been witness to Ariel Winter’s fitness and all of her workouts have paid off as she’s really sculpted her body over the past six months. The 21-year-old actress was photographed out shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, in Los Angeles on April 5 and the Modern Family star looked even more slim and trim than she has been lately. She donned dark skinny jeans and a white tank top that showed off some skin of her toned abs. She also went braless in the look, while wearing her hair in a messy bun atop her head. Despite her casual attire, Ariel wore bright red lipstick for a pop of color.

The couple came from shoe shopping as Levi was seen holding an orange box of Nike sneaks. Ariel’s a fan of the brand as she was rocking her own Nike Air Force 1 sneakers featuring a cherry print design. Right now she’s got cowboy boots on her mind though, as she shared with fans via Instagram on April 4 how stoked she is for the annual Stagecoach country music festival that’s coming up April 26-28 in Indio, CA. Next to a photo of her running her fingers through her hair, Ariel wrote, “Me reminding myself that in just about 3 weeks I’ll be at @stagecoach 🤠😍 I loveeee country music! I’m ready to bust out my boots people.”

We’re dying to see what Ariel turns up wearing for Stagecoach, as well as Coachella as she’s hit up that festival for the past two years with Levi. She always wears super body baring outfits, usually consisting of a bikini top and Daisy Dukes. In 2018 she donned a white lace see-through bralette along with the tiny denim shorts. Now that she’s several sizes smaller than she was at this time last year, you can bet she’ll be rocking an outfit that shows of her new trim figure.

Ariel’s has finished up filming Modern Family, as the beloved ABC sit-com wrapped its tenth and final season recently. Fans have literally watched her grow up before their eyes, as she was just 11-years-old when the show premiered. It had to have been tough to live out those awkward teen years in front of millions of people, but Ari did it with confidence. After a long decade of work hopefully she takes some much deserved me-time, and we can’t wait to see what future projects are in store for the young star.