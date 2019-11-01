Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter ‘Doing Really Well’ After Break-Up From Levi Meaden

Shutterstock
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Ariel Winter Ref: SPL5077621 050419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
North Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Are they rekindling their romance? Ariel Winter meets up with Levi Meaden at a studio in North Hollywood. The 'Modern Family' actress stopped to give Meaden a hug before the two departed in separate cars. Ariel and Levi had reportedly called it quits on their three year romance according to recent reports but it seems the couple just can't seem to quit each other. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden KAOS Grand Opening, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, USA - 05 Apr 2019
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Ariel Winter Ref: SPL5077621 050419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
and

Ariel Winter is loving the single life after breaking up with boyfriend Levi Meaden. She’s spending lots of time with friends and doing “really, really well.’

Ariel Winter had been with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, since 2016, but the relationship ran it’s course and the pair reportedly split up two months ago. Fortunately, the breakup was fairly drama free and the Modern Family star is loving the single life. “Ariel is doing reallyreally well and very much acting like a single lady right now. She is living her life and doing fine despite the split from Levi. It was her decision, so she’s good,” a source close to the 21-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“She’s spending a lot of time with her girlfriends and in a great place. She’ll always care about Levi and appreciate what they had, but there are no signs of a broken heart on her end,” the insider adds. Even though they’ve split, Ariel and Levi were spotted leaving a studio in North Hollywood, CA on Oct. 20 and embraced in a friendly hug, so there’s no bad blood following the breakup.

Ariel was photographed out with a big group of friends at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on on Oct. 24, so she still has a healthy social life. As we previously told reported EXCLUSIVELY, “She ended the relationship because she felt it had run its course and she wasn’t feeling it the same way anymore. She’s telling friends she’s very much single and it looks like she really doesn’t see them getting back together again. Nothing bad happened between them at all, it just seems they grew apart.”

Right now Ariel doesn’t have boys on the brain, as instead she wants muscles….or “big butt” and “Michelle Obama arms” in her own words. She told Women’s Health recently that she didn’t want to lose any more weight, and instead wanted to focus on toning her body. Ariel dropped several clothing sizes over the past year when she switched her anti-depressant medication, which “turned back on my metabolism” and that she didn’t even have to try to lose weight, it just fell off. Now she works out three times a week focusing on strength training and the results are starting to pay off. She proudly told the magazine, “I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more.” Lose a boyfriend, gain a six pack!