Selena Gomez: What She Really Wants In A New Man & Why ‘Total Trust’ Is At The Top Of Her ‘Wish List’

HollywoodLife. Breaking down that list, our source explains, “Obviously, she has to have that spark, but that’s only the first step. For her to get serious the guy is going to have to offer a lot more than that. She wants a real and mature love, a partner that she can connect with on every level, someone that’s not afraid to get really deep with her because when she loves, she goes all in. She wants a guy that’s very secure in himself and confident but NOT cocky, that’s a big turn off for her.” Selena Gomez , 26, vowed “she’ll find love” in her new single “ Look At Her Now ,” and she knows what she wants from that love! “Selena is open to finding love again but it’s not a huge focus for her, she’s not on the hunt. But she does have a wish list, she knows what she’s looking for,” a Selena source EXCLUSIVELY tells. Breaking down that list, our source explains, “Obviously, she has to have that spark, but that’s only the first step. For her to get serious the guy is going to have to offer a lot more than that. She wants a real and mature love, a partner that she can connect with on every level, someone that’s not afraid to get really deep with her because when she loves, she goes all in. She wants a guy that’s very secure in himself and confident but NOT cocky, that’s a big turn off for her.”

There’s one desired trait that tops the rest, however. “And most important of all she wants to have total trust, that’s number one on the list. If she has any doubts she’ll be out of there so fast,” our source reveals. Even if a man checks off all these prerequisites, he’ll still have to respect Selena’s other relationships, though!

“Her girlfriends are her family so she definitely wants a guy that’s going to understand how important they are to her and be cool with her having them be a big part of her life,” our source continues — Selena just posted a group photo with these girlfriends on Oct. 27, as you can see below! “She trusts their opinions more than anything so he’ll have to get their stamp of approval too.” At the end of the day, the Disney alum isn’t sweating over this wish list, anyways. “Selena is in a place where she knows her worth, she feels very empowered as a single woman, she’s not stressing about finding a man,” our source clarifies.

Selena is strict about sticking to her wish list, a second source reiterates! “Selena would love to have a boyfriend but there is so much more to it for her to date just anyone. There is such an extra level on things that so much needs to take place,” another insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. There’s also the added layer of the sensationalism often attached to Selena’s romances.

“Imagine how strong the guy has to be to be the perfect guy for her and also be able to deal with the inevitable press that would surround the relationship,” our second source continues. But two famous lovers, known for maintaining a discreet romance, inspire Selena! She’s “inspired seeing how Taylor [Swift] has managed her relationship with Joe [Alwyn], so Selena is confident love can happen but it might be a little while for that to all take place,” the insider reveals.

Again, Selena’s not in a rush to find her soulmate. “Selena wants to be the best her before she gets the best of someone else. She wants a partner and her heart is open for one but she knows it will be difficult and take some time,” our source continues. “She is up for the journey but nothing is happening currently with her and anyone. So only time will tell what her future holds when it comes to a boyfriend that sticks and lasts the test of time.”