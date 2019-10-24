Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Baldwin After Fans Accuse Her Of Trolling: Don’t ‘Tear Women Down’

After Hailey Baldwin was slammed for seemingly shading Selena Gomez on Instagram, Sel responded with an empowering message in defense of her ex, Justin Bieber’s, wife.

Selena Gomez, 27, will not stand for her fans tearing other people — especially other women — down. The singer went Live on Instagram on Oct. 23, and seemingly issued a response to those accusing Hailey Baldwin, 22, of dissing her. “I do not stand for women tearing women down,” Selena told her fans. “I will never, ever be by that. So, please, be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is — if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, from me.”

This comes after Selena dropped her emotional new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” on Oct. 23. From one listen of the lyrics, it was no secret that the track was about her past relationship with Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, 25. Selena even seems to reference Justin and Hailey’s relationship by singing, “In two months you replaced us, like it was easy.” Of course, fans will remember that Selena was dating Justin in March 2018, but by May of that year, he had moved onto Hailey.

Coincidentally, Hailey posted a photo on her Instagram Story RIGHT after Selena’s song came out, and it showed that she was listening to a Summer Walker track called “I’ll Kill You.” Immediately, fans began speculating that this was a message to Selena, but Hailey set the record straight a few hours later. “Please stop with this nonsense,” she wrote on Instagram. “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Selena did not mention Hailey’s name directly in her Instagram Live, but her message about not tearing other women down definitely seems to be directed at this situation. However, she also made sure to let fans know that she is “so grateful” for all the love she’s received for the song, too. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without all of you,” she gushed.

Sel also proved that she’s completely moved on from anything that happened with Justin by dropping a surprise second track, “Look At Her Now,” on Oct. 24. The upbeat song is about letting go of the past and knowing in your heart that you will find love again. We are officially in the SG2 era, everyone!