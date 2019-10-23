Dean Unglert Reveals Why He & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Have No Plans To Move In Together

Things are getting serious between Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, but when it comes to the future, they have different ideas about what they want — and he dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about how they’re handling it!

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been dating since they met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise over the summer, but they’re not rushing to take the next steps in their relationship. “I know that Bachelor timelines are super condensed, but we’re just winging it,” Dean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Odwalla Zero Sugar Shack pop-up in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22. He admitted that he and Caelynn haven’t even discussed the future yet, and are just taking things “day by day” as they get used to being a couple outside of the reality television world.

“Her values are a little bit more old fashioned, and I’m not quite there,” Dean explained. “So because we have differing views of marriage and kids, it’s just, like, a constant conversation that we’re having. We’re four or five months into the relationship, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves or anything. I think that we both are just kind of enjoying the time that we have together and seeing what it leads to.” Caelynn currently resides in Los Angeles, while Dean famously lives in his van, and he revealed that there are no plans for the pair to move in together just yet.

“We’ve joked about it a few times,” Dean said. “But I don’t think that we’re going to take that step, or I don’t think that I’m going to move out of the van for a long time. I think I want to spend another 12 months or so in the van, and there’s only room for one person in the van full time, and she obviously wants to stay in Los Angeles. She’s going to probably get her own apartment. It’s just one of the things that we consistently joke about, where she’s like, when I get my own apartment, you’re going to move in with me, right? Well..no…I’m probably going to stay in the van as long as I possibly can. So I don’t know.”

Still, he confirmed that things are “going well,” and that he’s “optimistic” about the future. “There hasn’t really been any, like, main talk about what’s going to happen next for us, you know?,” Dean concluded. “We kind of like it that way. It’s kind of nice to be able to wing it and see what happens!”

