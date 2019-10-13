Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals How She’s Changed After Living In A Van With Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about life with Dean Unglert at boohoo.com’s collaboration launch brunch in Malibu, CA on Oct. 11 and admitted she’s having a lot of ‘fun’.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 24, doesn’t mind experiencing life in a van with traveling boyfriend Dean Unglert, 28, and it’s even bringing her some great opportunities! The television personality EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife at a brunch in celebration of her collaboration launch with the clothing brand boohoo, boohoo x Caelynn, in Malibu, CA on Oct. 11, and admitted to getting used to the van that Dean calls his home.

“Adjusting with Dean has been interesting because he lives in a van, but it’s been really fun,” the beauty EXCLUSIVELY told us. “We’re doing a road trip in the van next week. I love the van, surprisingly and he brings out a different side of me. We just did…Hawaii on a motorcycle, which I’ve never been on and it was 11 hours on the back of a motorcycle.”

Caelynn’s adventurous times with the former Bachelor in Paradise star started when they started dating in Sept. and she seems to be having the time of her life. She went on to say that the 11-hour Hawaii motorcycle ride happened in one day, and it’s just one example of how Dean is changing her for the better. “He just makes me more adventurous and brings out the fun side in me,” she gushed. “He has me being more of a minimalist. And – I don’t know – there [are] two sides of me. I say there’s the Miller side of me and the Keyes side of me. My mom’s side and my dad’s side and he brings out the Miller side of me more. The adventurous side.”

In addition to touching upon life in a van, Caelynn talked about the negative people on social media who are often critical of her relationship with Dean. “I think it’s important to live your life away from social media,” she explained. “Social media’s great and you can connect with people and you can come up with different creative ideas on social media. But it’s also important to live in the present moment and take a step back and just enjoy life for what it is and not be stuck in your phone and read hateful comments from people you’ll likely never meet.”

After pushing haters aside, what’s next for Caelynn? Well, she’s planning on focusing on her new fashion collab with boohoo.com as well as her love with Dean. “I’m right now focusing on traveling, my relationship, helping that flourish,” she shared. “Right now we have a couple of trips planned internationally the next two months. And then kind of doing what I’m doing now – working with brands like boohoo and just enjoying that side of things as well.”