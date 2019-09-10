See Pic
‘BIP’s Dean & Caelynn Look So In Love While Cozying Up In His Van After Leaving The Show Together

Fans of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ have been poking fun at Dean Unglert for living in his van all season long, but based on this sexy new photo, it looks like Caelynn Miller-Keyes is ALL for the nomadic lifestyle!

It looks like life has been going good for Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes after they made the shocking decision to leave Bachelor in Paradise together during the Sept. 9 episode. It’s been widely reported that the two have been dating for several weeks now, and after the episode aired, Dean took to Instagram to share a romantic post-show photo of them in together. In the pic, they’re cuddled up in bed together in the back of a van that’s overlooking the beach. “Sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early,” Dean captioned the pic. “the vantasy suite waits for no one.”

Dean has been open about the fact that he lives out of his van and spends his time traveling, and it’s been something that he’s been playfully mocked for by castmates and viewers all season long. Even Caelynn has scoffed at the idea of Dean’s lifestyle, but it looks like she’s starting to come around! The 24-year-old made a BIG decision when she decided to leave the show with Dean, as it was just weeks earlier that he dumped her and left her in tears on her birthday. She rebounded from the heartbreak by starting a relationship with Connor Saeli.

However, Dean made a grand gesture by returning to Paradise and asking Caelynn to take him back. He worked his charm on her and she decided to end things with Connor and leave Mexico with Dean instead. Since then, it appears they’ve been working on developing a stronger relationship off-camera.

We’ll get an update on Caelynn and Dean’s relationship when the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special airs on Sept. 17. Plus, the rest of the remaining cast members will continue their journey with another episode on Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC!