BIP’s Caelynn & Dean Get Major Love From Bachelor Nation Stars After Leaving Show Together   

After riding off into the sunset together on the Sept. 9 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were flooded with messages of support from other Bachelor Nation stars.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers were not thrilled to see Caelynn Miller-Keyes choose Dean Unglert over Connor Saeli on the show’s Sept. 9 episode. After all, Dean broke Caelynn’s heart on her birthday earlier this season when he abruptly decided to leave the show as they were starting a relationship. However, he came back and said ALL the right things, convincing her to leave Paradise with him and pursue a relationship together in the real world. But while the romance received major criticism on social media, there was an influx of Bachelor Nation stars who made sure to show their support.

“Your guys’ chemistry is [fire emojis],” Jade Roper, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise herself, commented on Caelynn’s Instagram photo. Wells Adams took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo of the pair, which he captioned, “Rooting for these two. Here’s a picture of Dean passed out on Caelynn in the back of a car. This is what love looks like kids.” Haley Fergie, who was on BIP with the lovebirds, gushed, “I am SO happy for you Caelynn and Dean,” and finished her message off with a heart emoji.

Ashley Iaconetti, who is friends with Dean, also had a sweet message. She wrote, “I need you to get married and have kids Caelynn & Dean because you’re so cute and the stunning eyes that you’ll produce!!!” Even Connor had to show his support. “Can’t be mad at someone for following their heart,” he tweeted Many fans flooded social media with warning messages to Caelynn, letting her know that they’re convinced that Dean cannot be trusted. Even Dean himself has admitted that he’s not great in relationships, but when he gave his plea to Caelynn, he promised her that there was no one else who he wanted to try with besides her.

Even before the season started, reports surfaced that Caelynn and Dean were an item, and since she was happily posting about last night’s episode, it appears things are still going well. However, we’ll get a real update — like, are they living together in Dean’s VAN?! — during the BIP reunion show on Sept. 17.