Lady Gaga Floats Around Her Jacuzzi In A Skimpy Neon Thong  

Lady Gaga is living her best life! The singer lounged in a pool float in her jacuzzi while dressed in a thong and sultry fishnets in a new photo. And, Gaga just gave new meaning to R&R!

Can it really get any better than this? Lady Gaga is getting some much needed rest and relaxation in the comfort of her own jacuzzi, as seen in a sexy, new photo she shared on Instagram, October 16. The singer, 33, is pictured lying down on a pool float dressed in a bright pink thong, black fishnet stockings and a white t-shirt.

“Face Mask. Check. Fishnets and neon thong. Check. Sleeping in my jacuzzi. Check,” Gaga captioned the snap, which she’s perfectly posed in. The actress had her toes pointed with her left leg up in the air, while she used her left hand to touch her toes. Talk about a casual night!

Gaga’s “Little Monsters” (aka, her loyal fans) were happy to see her taking some time to unwind. “Living for this era,” one fan wrote in the comments. “ICON. Check,” another added to her caption. “Queen of relaxation,” one Little Monster wrote.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Lady Gaga)

Elsewhere in the comments, fans pressed Gaga for new music, with some even asking for a release date of her forthcoming album, LG6. The singer, who recently celebrated A Star Is Born (soundtrack) going six times pink platinum, has yet to disclose when she’ll drop a new album. But, it’s been over a year since the soundtrack for the award-winning film was released, and her fans are craving new content.

Back in March, rumors swirled that Gaga was pregnant. When she addressed the false speculation, she tweeted that she was “pregnant with #LG6”. However, she’s kept quiet about the new record ever since. But, there’s still time. With the AMAs coming up in November, fans are hoping to get a big surprise from Gaga. In the meantime, she’s been busy working on her new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories.