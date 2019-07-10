Lady Gaga Launches New Beauty Brand, Haus Laboratories, Full Of Bold, Bright Colors — Watch Video

Lady Gaga is officially expanding her resume, as the singer announced that she will have her very own beauty line, Haus Laboratories, that will be exclusively sold on Amazon.

Is there anything Lady Gaga can’t do? The 33-year-old singer has sold millions of top albums throughout the years, starred in an Oscar-nominated film, A Star Is Born, and now she can add cosmetics brand owner to her list. The songstress officially revealed her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, on July 9, and Gaga admits she got her inspiration for the brand from her very own life experiences while trying to be a singer years ago. It makes sense for Gaga to have her own makeup line, considering the star is known for her outrageous looks both on and off the stage. From her bedazzled looks to her super dark smokey eyes, Gaga is a perfect fit for the role.

To promote her new beauty brand, Lady Gaga released a video of herself and a bunch of different models – both men and women – rocking bright colored makeup including sparkly eyeshadow, gold painted faces, and more. While the video plays, Gaga can be heard saying in the background, “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, beauty is in the eye of how you see yourself. Your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our Haus. Your rules.”

Gaga opened up to The Business of Fashion in interview about her new beauty brand, admitting that the inspo was based off being a young singer who lived in the East Village of Manhattan and was applying her makeup using drugstore products that were full of color. “Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” Gaga says in the BoF interview. Gaga chose to sell her line exclusively on Amazon, rather than other beauty retailers, because she feels that Amazon gives her free rein to do whatever she wants with her own company. She revealed to BoF, “No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This deal with Amazon was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.'”

Lady Gaga is known for her independent, unique personality and she chooses to do whatever she wants, not caring what other people think, and that’s exactly what she wants Haus Laboratories to be. “I have a platform in the world. God gave me this voice for a reason, I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation,” she concluded the interview.

Haus Laboratories will include lip gloss and liners, eyeshadow palettes, and so much more, with one running theme – bright, bold colors, with lots of sparkles. The brand will be sold on Amazon and on HausLabs.com, in nine countries, starting in September, but you can pre-order the line starting July 15.