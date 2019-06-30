Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, & More Stars Celebrate NYC Pride 2019 – See Photos

Happy Pride, NYC! For the final weekend of Pride Month, NYC did it up with style, with a massive parade, big performances, and an epic tribute to Stonewall.

Get ready to party, NYC! The 2019 Pride celebration kicked off on the last weekend of June, bringing a close to a special month dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community with the biggest celebration in the country. While LA was treated to live performances by Paula Abdul and Meghan Trainor, NYC had their own star power on hand for the Pride March, World Pride, and Pride Island.

While kicking off NYC Pride weekend at Stonewall Day on June 28, Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace hugged when Gaga saw the famous designer. The “Born This Way” singer rocked a stunning rainbow jacket, black crop top, jean shorts, and glittery thigh-high rainbow boots. Donatella, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt with rainbow hearts all over it, paired with white pants.

Also celebrating Stonewall Day was Alicia Keys, who performed while in a white jumpsuit. Alicia rocked braids in her hair, which she decorated with colorful beads. Frankie Grande also attended, wearing a rainbow mini bodysuit and a rainbow eyeshadow look.

2019 will definitely be the year NYC Pride will be defined for generations to come. Not only has Manhattan been marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots — with help from celebs like Taylor Swift — but kicking off WorldPride turned the weekend into a truly, weeklong celebration and promotion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues.

We’re so thrilled to see so many celebs join in and support the LGBTQ+ community, which has been marginalized for decades. Be sure to check out more pics from NYC Pride in the gallery above – we can’t wait to see who else will show up throughout the day!