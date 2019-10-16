Is there anything Tinashe can’t pull off? The singer sported a bold, sheer dress overtop black lingerie while out and about in Los Angeles and looked so confident.

Tinashe, 26, can really make any look work. The singer hit the town on Oct. 15 and headed to Avenue in Los Angeles, donned in a sheer, sparkling dress and black lingerie. Tinashe debuted new, unreleased songs from her upcoming album Songs For You for a slew of fans at the venue and totally dressed for the occasion. Fans couldn’t get over the new tunes — and couldn’t take their eyes off her glimmering ensemble! The sheer mini dress was a great look for Tinashe, who showed off her toned body and wore the look with so much confidence.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear Tinashe’s latest album in full, the singer has been keeping busy, working on some major, high-profile projects. On January 27, 2019, the “All Hands on Deck” singer played Mimi Marquez in FOX’s Rent: Live performance. She totally slayed the sultry, yet vulnerable role with tons of energy and panache.

But while Tinashe came off confident, she did have some reservations. “I worked really hard to get into the audition process. I really respect the role and everything that has been done before me, so I really want to bring that essence to what I’m doing, and I also want to make it my own,” she shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 26. “I have experience also performing on my own, so bringing that to the table as well is going to be just fun to play with, but I’m definitely aware that it’s a lot of people’s literal dream role, so there’s a lot of pressure.”

If the pressure of taking on a Broadway role was handled that well, Tinashe can truly take on anything. The singer now seems poised to release her new music and has been showing off her effervescent confidence with her creativity and style all her own.