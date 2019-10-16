‘Empire’s Serayah McNeill Reveals Which Music Icon She’s Planning To Be For Halloween

Serayah also opened up why she she’s committed to giving back while stepping out at LA’s glam amfAR Gala on Oct. 10!

Serayah, 24, is ready for Halloween! “My girlfriends have been texting me about being Destiny’s Child, so hopefully that works out. Hopefully I [won’t be working], but if I don’t, we’ll definitely be Destiny’s Child somewhere around here walking around,” the Empire star spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10, 2019. As for which member she would want to be, the singer-actress just confirmed she’s a member of the Beyhive: “Of course Beyonce, why not?” Serayah has been actively expanding her music career since joining Empire back in 2015, and recently revealed she she’s been getting advice from industry friends, including Chris Brown.

The annual swanky event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, and is dedicated to raising funds in support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, and treatment education. Since 1985, amfAR has invested more than $517 million in its programs and has awarded grants to more than 3,300 research teams worldwide. The cause is one of many Serayah has chosen to use her platform to support. “You’re checking out on humanity. And that’s what I’m here for. I don’t know anyone’s with HIV or AIDS. But if I did, I would want someone to support this cause,” she revealed. “And I feel like with all the different causes going on, from homelessness, to cancer, to HIV, they are all important. For me, it’s just about having some dignity and being a human and caring about someone else for a change.”

Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood” co-star has been actively involved with a number of organizations over the years, including Girl For a Change, which is an organization aimed at empowering black girls and girls of color. The actress — who openly identifies as biracial — believes getting involved with causes is important for anyone, famous or not. “We live our lives for ourselves so much. It’s good to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, this is what I’m stepping out to do,'” she continued. “I feel like now more than ever, there’s so many causes and there’s so much to support. There’s a lot of knowledge now. And I feel like if you don’t [get out and support], you’re just choosing not to.”

The actress is currently busy shooting the sixth and final season of hiphop drama Empire, which is currently airing on Fox. Serayah has been a part of the Lee Daniels‘ series since the pilot, playing sexy R&B-pop singer Tiana Brown — but is very much looking forward to time off over the holidays. “I kind of see how it goes every holiday. Either I’m spending Thanksgiving with Mom or Christmas with Dad or vice versa,” she revealed. “So we’ll see what happens.” Empire airs on FOX Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m.