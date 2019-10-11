As Justin Bieber fans beg for new music, he gave them a sneak peek of a track he recorded while ‘messing around’ in the studio. The lyrics are super personal, and discuss his depression, relationship with Hailey Baldwin and more.

Justin Bieber has been open about his struggle with depression, and he’s dishing on it once again in a new song, “Many Men,” which he played on his Instagram Story on Oct. 10. “They put me on medicine,” he raps on the track. “Never thought that my depression would depend on it, I’ve been sending it, going hard, running on adrenaline.” Although Justin has talked about his depression before, he’s never revealed that he was actually medicated to help deal with his issues until now.

The lyrics in the song are deeply personal, as Justin also sings, “Took a couple years off, shed a couple tears dog, messed up here and there, no fear dog.” Of course, with words about his personal life, Justin also raps about his wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Got a wife, living life, living right, yeah that’s tight,” he says at one point, and adds at another, “My style is impeccable, my wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal, yeah my life is like the movie The Incredibles.” In the chorus, which is a bit mellowed down from the verses, he croons, “Many men wish death upon me, blood in my eyes, dog, and I can see, I’m tryna be what I’m destined to be, and people try to take my life away, I don’t hold grudges cause I ain’t no sucker, I don’t even let it get to me, go ahead and talk what you want about me, and I’m gonna go and turn the other way.”

Fans started going crazy when they saw that Justin had posted new music to his page, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he plans to release the full version. “Not album stuff, just messing around while Hailey’s doing stuff in the other room,” he confirmed. “It is tight though.”

At the beginning of 2019, Justin briefly sought treatment for his mental health. In September, he opened up on Instagram about how finding fame at such a young age deeply affected his life, and led him to take heavy drugs hen he was just 19 years old. He also admitted to abusing “all of [his] relationships” by becoming “resentful, disrespectful to women and angry.” Justin also added that it took him “years to bounce back” from these struggles, but confirmed that he is doing much better today.

“Luckily God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he concluded. “Now, I am navigating the best season of my life MARRIAGE!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.” Justin and Hailey have been married for more than a year, and recently celebrated with a second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30.