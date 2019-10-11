Chris Brown Makes Rihanna Inspired Lamps After He’s Trolled For Flirting With Her On Instagram

Leave it to Chris Brown to make some coin off of getting trolled for flirting with ex Rihanna. He’s made lampshades with his face on it after saying he wanted to be the lamp in one of her lingerie pics.

Chris Brown got trolled hard on Instagram after leaving super flirty comments on one of Rihanna‘s IG photos in lingerie promoting her Savage X Fenty collection. Even though they broke up in 2009, 10 years later he’s still carrying a torch for the 31-year-old singer/entrepreneur. In a Sept. 19 IG pic, RiRi was seen stomach down laying on satin butterfly patterned sheets so that her lacy underwear covered booty and bra were on display. A floral lampshade provided sultry lighting and Chris commented “I wanna be the lamp 😏.”

Needless to say, he got piled on with over 20,000 comments in response to wanting to be her lamp, many critical of him creeping on his ex, as he also left flirty winky face emoji comments as well 😏. Now Chris is hoping to make some bucks off of his lamp comment, as he posted a video to his Instagram stories on Oct. 11 showing a lampshade with his face on it atop of a pile of boxed up lampshades ready to ship. “Get your lamps! Get your Chris Brown Lamps,” a man’s voice is heard yelling in a salesman’s pitch.

Fans are dying over how Breezy managed such an awesome turn-around. “I don’t even have a lamp but I want one,” a user named Dess commented, while a fan named Quint wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 gotta have this kinda energy when it comes to the girl of ya dreams 💯🤣.” A user named Gabrielle added “Not mad at it at all. He said ‘imma get the last laugh’ 😂😂,” while another fan applauded Chris, commenting “Genius! 🤣🙌🏽💯.”

Unfortunately for Chris, all of the flirting in the world isn’t going to win RiRi back. She revealed to Vogue for her Nov. 2019 cover interview that she’s very happy with her boyfriend of over two years, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” she told the publication.