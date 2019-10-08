Tori Spelling Reveals Who Will & Won’t Return If ‘BH90210’ Gets Renewed For Season 2

Fingers crossed, fans! After a successful season one, Tori Spelling is really hoping that ‘BH90210’ gets a second season, as the cast ‘have so many storylines to tell.’

Tori Spelling, 46, is ready to get back to work! The actress shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she and the cast of BH90210 would love to come back for a second season. Even better, they definitely have more than enough to share with their fans. “We have so many storylines to tell,” Tori revealed. “The second season we’ll get into filming the reboots within the show, so they’ll get a nice blend. But the real characters, the real actors playing themselves, it gets a little confusing.”

The new version is not a full on reboot, and it didn’t exactly pick up where the cast’s characters left off. Instead, BH90210 featured the original cast of the 90’s teen drama series playing exaggerated versions of themselves! It’s been quite the whirlwind for the cast, which included Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestly, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering as they reunited and returned to the show that made them famous. And they’re all ready for more. “If it comes back, it’s all of us,” Tori said confidently. “We’re all in it together.” The cast stuck together through a lot, too, as they dealt with tragedy before filming the first season.

Prior to the show’s production, Luke Perry past away due to complications following a massive stroke on March 4, 2019. It was heartbreaking for his original castmates, as well as his cast members from The CW’s Riverdale. Upon BH90210‘s premiere, the show paid beautiful tribute to Luke, and Tori definitely feels like he would be so proud of the cast and what the show has accomplished, as he “was a big supporter of the idea, and encouraging me and Jen to take it out there and stick to our vision.”

And Jennie and Tori really did make the show exactly what they wanted it to be. Tori revealed how proud she was of the new show she created with her BH90210 bff. “Jennie Garth and I co-created it and it’s something that we’ve been working on for almost three years at this point,” Tori revealed. “Really wanting to pay homage to something that was so special in so many people’s lives, but also at the same time do something new and you can’t repeat the past. That show was on a pedestal. There was no way to do it justice completely just redoing it 20 years later.” Here’s hoping fans get more of BH90210!