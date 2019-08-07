‘BH90210’: All The Ways The Cast Paid Tribute To Luke Perry In The Series Premiere Of Reboot

Luke Perry sadly died before ‘BH90210’ started filming, but his presence was definitely felt during the Aug. 7 series premiere of the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot.

Luke Perry may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten, and the Beverly, Hills 90210 cast made sure of that during the Aug. 7 series premiere of the show’s reboot, BH90210. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris paid tribute to their co-star, who died in March, in a number of ways that were both respectful and emotional. The first moment came when the cast reunited at a convention for the 30th anniversary of the show. After saying hello to each other, Gabrielle said, “I can’t believe that we are all here.” But Jason was quick to acknowledge Luke’s absence, and added, “I wish that were true.” Then, the cast looked at each other as though their hearts had just been shattered into a million pieces. But Ian lifted everyone back up by saying how “great” it was to see everyone.

Later, following the panel, the cast headed back to Los Angeles on Brian’s wife’s private jet. And while wearing her high school Spring Dance dress — which she stole from a display at the panel in Vegas — Tori initiated a toast with champagne and said, “I forgot how much I love all of us together. That was fun wasn’t it? And I got our dress back!” However, when Jennie told Tori that it wasn’t their dress, Tori said, “Yeah it is. This dress belongs to all of us. Because this symbolizes everything that we created together. You, and you, and you, and you, and you, and me. And Shannen and Luke. We’re not all going to be here forever, but we made something that will be.” And then, Jason held up his glass and said, “To Luke”, before they all toasted their glasses and Tori added, “I love you guys.”

Finally, at the end of the episode, when Tori told Jennie that “this is the time to do a reboot” of the series, they were seen watching old episodes of the original show on her TV screen. Tori said, “We were so young,” as the camera panned in on Dylan and Brandon sitting in Dylan’s black Porsche together, overlooking the ocean. “Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true,” Dylan said, as Tori and Jennie looked on and leaned their heads on each other’s shoulders.

New episodes of BH90210 air Wednesdays at 9pm on Fox!