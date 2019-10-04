Wendy Williams Thinks Sofia Richie’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Too Much’: She’s A Kid

Wendy Williams can’t get on board with Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick. She admitted that their romance is ‘too much’ on her Oct. 4 show. Wendy said that there is so much Sofia, 21, could be doing if she weren’t dating 36-year-old Scott.

Wendy Williams has never been the biggest fan of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick‘s relationship. Even after two years of dating, the talk show host, 55, still can’t get herself to accept their age gap. After a clip from an all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed Scott, 36, Sofia, 21, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, along with their three kids on vacation together, Wendy admitted that the situation is just too overwhelming.

“She can do anything in the world that she wants, but she decides to get with an involved father of three,” Wendy said on her Friday show. “It’s too much… She’s still a kid herself and she’s got to be playing with kids herself with Kourtney there.”

In the clip from the new episode, which airs on Sunday, October 6, Scott, Sofia, Kourtney and the ex-couple’s three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4 — are all in a hot tub while in Finland. As the kids frolic around in the water, Sofia and Kourtney are seen having a friendly conversation about makeup. Meanwhile, Scott is in the corner, clearly awkward about the fact that he’s sitting in a hot tub with the mother of his kids and his girlfriend. Yet, no one else seems to be bothered.

Kourtney later calls him out for “being negative,” to which he agrees. She then questions Scott’s poor attitude while in a confessional, admitting that it was Scott who wanted to so badly join the Finland trip with the kids.

In other clips from the coming episode, Scott continues to voice how awkward the situation is, despite how well Kourtney and Sofia are getting along. In another scene, Kourtney explains to Khloe Kardashian why she invited Sofia to Finland with their family.

“Well, I mean, we’ve traveled together already,” Kourtney reminds her sister, who commends her ability to be a “great co-parenter.”

“That’s nice of you,” Khloe says, before Kourtney notes: “They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice. Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”