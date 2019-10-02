Della Hamby: 5 Things To Know About Sexy Dancer Who Kissed Chris Brown

Chris Brown got everyone talking when he shared a passionate kiss with his dancer during his Detroit concert on Sept. 30. Now, the gorgeous mystery woman has been identified as Della Hamby.

Della Hamby, 34, is the woman who Chris Brown, 30, kissed onstage during his show in Detroit earlier this week. She proudly shared a video of their smooch on Instagram with the caption, “When you love what you do w/ a passion it’s so attractive.” Della has been working as a member of Chris’s touring team since Feb. 2017, according to her LinkedIn, and they’ve clearly developed quite a rapport over the last two and a half years! Here’s more to know about the stunning dancer:

1. She’s appeared on television shows & worked with a number of artists. Della is a member of the dance crew, A.S.I.I.D. The group competed on season two of America’s Best Dance Crew in 2008 and came in 6th place. They also took part in the America’s Best Dance Crew Live 25 City Tour. Della has also appeared on America’s Got Talent alongside LMFAO and Carol Loo. She is listed as a professional dancer and member of SAG-AFTRA.

2. She’s worked with a number of well-known artists. In addition to Chris, Della has performed with artists including Travis Barker, Bow Wow, The Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey and more over the years. She also starred in Nicki Minaj’s video for “Anaconda” and has performed as back-up dancer for the rapper on a number of occasions, including her Pinkprint tour.

3. She’s a college graduate. Della graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dance in 2007. She was the Vice President of the school’s dance company and also served as captain of the university’s cheerleading team.

4. She previously worked as a casting assistant. While Della was working to get her dance career off the ground, she worked as a receptionist and casting assistant at DDO Artists Agency from Nov. 2009-June 2010, according to LinkedIn. She then held a casting assistant job at Willoughby Audience Casting from April 2011 until Dec. 2013, as well as Mill Ticket Entertainment beginning in Jan. 2016.

5. She’s done a lot of work with Chris. In addition to working as a dancer on Chris’s Indigo tour, Della has also starred in his videos for songs like “Privacy,” “Hope You Do,” “To My Bed,” “Questions,” and more.