Chris Brown Shares Steamy Kiss With His Dancer Onstage Amidst Ammika Harris Pregnancy Rumors

After flirting with Rihanna and Ammika Harris on Instagram, Chris Brown packed on the PDA with ANOTHER woman while performing in Detroit on Sept. 30!

Chris Brown got hot and heavy with one of his dancers during a performance in Detroit on Sept. 30! In a video from the concert, the dancer grinded down Chris’s body, then rose up to give him a steamy kiss right on the lips. He made a goofy face to the camera after the smooch, then continued his choreography to a hyped up crowd. Chris definitely did not seem to mind packing on the PDA with his sexy dancer, despite rumors that Ammika Harris is currently pregnant with his child!

News of Ammika’s rumored pregnancy broke at the end of August, but she and Chris have both kept quiet about the reports. She has noticeably been covering her stomach in her Instagram photos recently, but there has been no verbal confirmation from either star that a baby is on the way. However, Chris has not been shy about his feelings for Ammika in recent weeks. He’s left multiple flirty comments on her Instagram posts, including one that read, “The thirst is so real with me” on Sept. 25.

Chris and Ammika have been romantically linked for months now, but they’ve never actually confirmed whether or not they’re an item. Of course, Breezy has been super busy on his Indigo tour over the last two months, so perhaps he’s not entirely focused on his love life right now.

Meanwhile, Ammika isn’t the only woman to be catching Chris’s eye lately — he also took notice of one of Rihanna’s photos last month! RiRi posted an image of herself modeling lacy black lingerie on Instagram, and Chris commented with a red-cheeked and smirking emojis. He also wrote, “I wanna be the lamp,” in reference to the table lamp beside Rihanna in the pic.