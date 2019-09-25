See Comment
Chris Brown Proclaims His ‘Thirst’ For Ammika Harris Is ‘So Real’ In New Flirty Messages On Insta  

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris
The thirst is so real when it comes to Chris Brown and Ammika Harris! The singer continues to flirt with the model on social media, and this time, he’s letting her know what’s up. See his latest comment that has fans convinced they’re a couple.

Chris Brown isn’t shy with his commentary on social media. The “Heat” singer continues to keep fans on their toes about his rumored romantic relationship with model, Ammika Harris with his sultry comments. “The thirst is so real wit me,” Chris wrote under her latest Instagram photo on September 24. He added tongue and devil-faced emojis.

This isn’t the first time Chris has put in his two cents in the comments of Ammika’s photos. In fact, the singer has been a regular visitor to the model’s Instagram. Just one day prior to CB’s “thirst” comment, he had an intimate exchange with Ammika under a photo she shared of herself dressed in a robe while eating watermelon. Ammika even replied to Chris, telling him to “come home already,” since the singer is currently on his Indigo Tour.

While many fans in the comments questioned if Ammika and Chris are dating, plenty of others playfully trolled the singer since he recently left a flirt comment on his ex, Rihanna’s Instagram too. The Fenty founder shared a sexy photo of herself in black, lace lingerie, where she was recently pictured lying down beside a lamp. Chris commented on the photo and wrote, “I wanna be the lamp”.

It’s unclear if Chris is off the market or not, but he’s clearly keeping tabs on Ammika, who he’s dated in the past. And, many fans believe the two are back on because a new report claims the “No Guidance” singer and Ammika are expecting a child together. TMZ, claims the two are going to be parents to a baby boy. However, Chris and Ammika have not confirmed or addressed the pregnancy rumors.