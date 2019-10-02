Mike The Situation’s Friends & Family Shocked By His Bulging Biceps: ‘You Went To Mr. Olympia’

It turns out prison does a body good, at least in the case of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino. He’s absolutely jacked from weightlifting and showing off his bulging biceps.



Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had a lot of time on his hands while he served eight months in a federal prison for tax evasion. Looking at his body now, he spent a lot of it in the gym because he’s got the yoked biceps and pecs of a professional bodybuilder. The 37-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showed off an Instagram photo of himself in a weight room and he is jacked! Wearing just a black tank top and pants, his bulging muscles are on full display and fans are taking notice.

Mike was released Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Sept. 12 and he’s totally keeping up his workout routine. “What God has planned for you no man can change 💪🏼,” Mike captioned the photo of his workout sesh. His Jersey Shore co-star Pauly D wrote in the comments, “I’m starting to think you didn’t really go to prison. I think you went to Mr. Olympia instead 🤔💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” referring to the bodybuilding competition.

A British fan named aquavale wrote “after seeing @mikethesituation looking like that I’m thinking I need a stint in prison 💪💪 looking good Mike 👌.” A user named Nancy wrote “@mikethesituation I need the jail diet & workout plan!” Another fan responded to Pauly, writing “@djpaulyd I know right!! Lol…. Prison did him WELL!!.. Judge who?, sentence wuuuutt?. 😁.” “@mikethesituation bro hands down the best you have ever looked. Good for you man. Livin your best life now!” another added.

Even Mike’s wife Lauren chimed in, writing “🔥 husband 😍.” Mike revealed in another muscular gym pic on Sept. 27 that in addition to bulking up he also lost 36 pounds in his time behind bars. So the combo of bad prison food that he didn’t want to eat mixed in with spending his time in the weight room has completely transformed his body into the best it’s ever looked.