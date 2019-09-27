Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shows Off 36 Lb. Weight Loss After Leaving Prison — See Before & After Pics

Mike Sorrentino is hitting the gym now that he’s out of prison — and it looks like he’s getting back to his usual self!



Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is back to the gym! The 37-year-old shared a photo of himself holding weights in a gym on Friday, September 27. Mike was released from prison in Otisville, New York on September 12 after completing an eight month sentence for tax evasion. “This is what it looks like when you turn a negative Situation into a Positive Situation 💪🏼,” Mike captioned the photo, then added “#clapbackseason lost 36 pounds 🔥.”

In the pics, Mike shows off his bulging muscles, sculpted arms and toned torso in a fitted black tank top with a low-rise gray sweat pant and white sneakers. He looks off to the side candidly in the first pic, and in the second, he’s all-smiles as he rocks a pair of wireless headphones. Though the reality star is usually known to be fit, he was admittedly “turning up” with fast food prior to entering prison which led to him gaining a few extra pounds. His weight-gain was also documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, where he as consistently binging on unhealthy snacks. “I gained a couple of pounds, but I had the time once I was in prison to concentrate on being my best self and losing the weight,” he said in an interview to Entertainment Tonight.

In prison, Mike revealed he had been intermittent fasting — which involves cycles of eating and fasting throughout the day — and reportedly leads to weight loss and a healthier metabolism. “I was practicing intermittent fasting while I was in prison. My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends,” Mike continued. “I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour.” He also added that he worked out two to three times a day.

Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, were showing their support in the comments! “TEACH ME YOUR WAYS MASTER,” Snooki shared, while Jenni simply commented “Goals.” Other fans got in on the positive vibes too, writing “What doesn’t break you makes you stronger 💪🏻🙌🏻” and “Looking amazing brother 🙏.”