Tyler Cameron Jokes About Getting Erections While Filming ‘Bachelorette’: My ‘Tight’ Pants Helped

Tyler Cameron is revealing he got extremely turned on when making out with Hannah Brown on ‘The Bachelorette.’ He says his tight pants on one date made his ‘arousal’ very visible.

Tyler Cameron had a “hard” time hiding how physically turned on Bachelorette Hannah Brown made him while filming the show. While viewers at home saw their physical chemistry, he’s revealing now how real it was and that he got aroused by her. Yep, down there. “My pants were so tight they just held everything down,” Tyler revealed on the September 30, episode of The Ringer’s Bachelor Party Opens a New Window. podcast. In the fifth Bachelorette episode when they traveled to Scotland, Tyler explained “Things got pretty heavy between me and Hannah,” he said. “We were in a castle. I was able to keep everything under control there. I was proud of myself.”

Unfortunately he wasn’t so lucky on a date with Hannah in Latvia where he got an erection and it was visible through his pants. “I had those tight, way too small pants on,” he confessed. “We were making out and they were like, ‘Alright, guys, we have to go, we have to go. I was like ‘No.’ And then finally they made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.’”

While Tyler was okay with viewers seeing that what his erection looked like, the scene didn’t end up making the final cut of the episode. Thus depriving the show’s fans of seeing the 26-year-old hunk’s manhood outline. In the end he was one of Hannah’s final two suitors, but she picked Jed Wyatt over Tyler to give her final rose to. She later found out he had a girlfriend back home and dumped him, eventually asking Tyler for a do-over by going out for drinks on After the Final Rose. But by then he already had a very beautiful and famous fan competing for his attention.

The woman who Tyler is getting aroused by these days is super model Gigi Hadid, 24, who he has been seeing since shortly after The Bachelorette finished airing. She started following him on Instagram on July 23 before the finale and he followed her back, in a sign of their romance to come. Within a week of the finale airing, the two were photographed having drinks on a date in New York and are still going strong. Her sister Bella, 22, began following Tyler’s IG on Sept. 5 in a show of approval of her Gigi’s new guy. He was by the model’s side comforting her at her grandmother’s funeral in Amsterdam that same day. Now that’s being part of the family!