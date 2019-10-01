Jessica Simpson Comforts Pregnancy Buddy Amy Schumer Who Only Dropped 10 Lbs. Compared To Her 100 Lbs.

Jessica told Amy what truly matters — and it’s not the number on the scale. “You’re hot. Size only matters when it comes to men 😜,” The Dukes of Hazzard star commented. We don’t think she was referring to a man’s shoe size!

Jessica first revealed her 100-pound weight loss, dropped over a six-month period, in an Instagram post on Sept. 24. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” the blonde beauty wrote, and the mother of three added that she’s “so proud to feel like myself again.” The fashion designer and singer later revealed that it took “a lot of hard work,” eating foods “mostly made with cauliflower” and working out four days a week to shed all that weight, which she shared in an interview about her postpartum regimen on the Home Shopping Network.

Both Jessica and Amy battled tough pregnancies. Amy endured hyperemesis gravidarum — think morning sickness, times ten — leading up to the birth of her and husband Chris Fischer’s son, Gene Attell Fischer, who’s now four months old. Meanwhile, Jessica suffered acid reflux, swollen feet and multiple bouts of bronchitis that led to a hospitalization before welcoming her and husband Eric Johnson’s third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, who’s now six months old!