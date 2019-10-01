See Pic
Hollywood Life

Dream Kardashian Poses Just Like Mom Blac Chyna Next To $262K Ferrari 488 — See Pic

Blac Chyna Dream Kardashian
JACK/BACKGRID
Blac Chyna MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blac Chyna was spotted holding Hands with a mystery guy while leaving Serendipity after celebrating BFF Wendy's 55th Birthday in NYC. Pictured: Blac Chyna Ref: SPL5104734 180719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna Are All Smiles After Celebrating Wendy?s 55th Birthday At Serendipity. Pictured: Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna Ref: SPL5104733 180719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Dream Kardashian was mom Blac Chyna’s mini-me in a photo shoot with the model’s new Ferrari 488, a car that set her back at least $262,000!

Blac Chyna welcomed her daughter, Dream Kardashian, to the good life when she staged a Ferrari photoshoot for the two-year-old. Chyna, 31, flaunted her brand new Ferrari 488 on Instagram by wearing a red hot outfit to match the pricey sports car. And little Dream had her own chance to pose next to her mom’s ride, wearing an adorable pair of red pajamas. Chyna added the car, which starts at $262,647, to her huge collection of luxury vehicles, and was certainly proud to show it off. The model and reality star’s white whip features a cherry red interior, and metallic, red rims on the tires. So naturally, Chyna rocked a metallic bodysuit and heels to match it.

In the photo, which you can see below, Chyna’s bodysuit is almost completely open in the front of her chest and flat abs, and her heels have to be at least five inches tall. She looks incredible. Chyna got Dream, her daughter with former fiancé Rob Kardashian, in on the fun by dressing her in bright red footsie PJs and a tiny pair of black combat boots. Dream’s big grin is infectious as she holds onto the car’s side mirror, her hand on her hip. So cute! The mother-daughter duo frequently coordinate their outfits, or totally match, too. During a late night Target run in August 2019, they rocked matching Adidas tracksuits and sneakers, which you can see in the photo above.

And when she’s not twinning mom, Dream’s channeling Disney princesses. Chyna posted the cutest pic of her daughter on Instagram. The sweet photo shows Dream flashing an adorable smile while playing at home in a yellow dress printed with Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Look at that tutu!

View this post on Instagram

Ferrari 488

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Dream and her big brother, King Cairo, Chyna’s seven-year-old son with ex Tyga, are basically the stars of mom’s Instagram account. When Chyna’s not posting glam photos, she’s documenting her little ones’ milestones and happy moments.