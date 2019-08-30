Dream Kardashian, 2, Looks Like A Princess In New Photo Shared By Blac Chyna

All hail the ‘princess!’ Blac Chyna couldn’t help but gush over Dream Kardashian, saying that she and Rob Kardashian’s daughter looked like she came out of a fairy tale!

“My Princess,” Blac Chyna, 31, captioned a photo of Dream Kardashian, 2, she posted to her Instagram stories on Aug. 29. In the picture, captured by a fan account, Dream has the world’s biggest smile on her face. She’s also dressed in a cute yellow dress with Belle from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast on the front. With a gleam in her eye and her hair put up, Blac and Rob Kardashian’s baby girl looked precious! No wonder Blac had to share this picture with all of her followers.

At two years old, Dream has already become a fashionista, thanks to her mother. The two often twin together. When Blac and Dream did a late-night Target run on Aug. 22, both mother and daughter wore black Adidas tracksuits. It looked as if Blac and Dream were starting their own RUN-DMC tribute band. The two don’t even need to wear the matching clothes to pull off the “twin” look. “U see it?” Blac asked her followers on Aug. 22, sharing a picture of her and Dream making the same face. “Spitting image,” one fan commented, and they weren’t wrong. Dream is definitely her mother’s daughter!

Dream and her daddy don’t often “twin,” but that’s okay. She still manages to wear the cutest clothes when hanging with Rob. When he took Dream for a milkshake at Chick-fil-A, Dream rocked a blue-and-white cloud t-shirt. The shirt was actually part of Travis Scott’s merchandise line from his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. The shirt was specifically in honor of Dream’s cousin, Stormi Webster. How nice!

Becoming a father has “completely changed” Rob’s perspective on life, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Before, Rob was mainly concerned with himself. But, since he and Blac welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, he “now he puts Dream’s needs before anything else.” The insider says that Rob’s outlook is changed, and he’s focused on his “daughter’s future and wants nothing but the best for her.” This new perspective, per the source, has pushed Rob to be “a better man” and work hard to be “the best father he can be for her.”

While Rob and Blac are no longer together, the couple is making this co-parenting gig work. “They can stand each other when it comes to Dream,” a source told HollywoodLife, “but coexisting as friends and as a couple again is very farfetched and stressful.” Instead, they’d much rather focus on raising their “princess” right.