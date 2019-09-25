Kourtney Kardashian Shows How To Pair A Black Strapless Top With Dark Jeans For An Elongating Look

Kourtney Kardashian just showed us all how to elongate our figures, when she stepped out in these dark, oversized denim jeans paired with a strapless black top.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, proved she’s one of the most stylish Kardashian sisters, when she stepped out in LA on Wednesday, September 25, rocking this look. While Kourtney chose to wear a dark, casual ensemble, she managed to make it look super sexy. The mother-of-three threw on a pair of dark baggy acid wash mom jeans, which she styled with a strapless black top. Kourt’s top featured a satin strip across her chest, while the bodice was a corset, cinching in her super tiny waist. The hem of the blouse ended in a satin line peplum, highlighting Kourtney’s figure. She topped her look off with a black leather clutch and a pair of green Bottega Veneta Stretch Mules.

Kourtney must seriously love these pants, considering she wore the same exact ones in a different way, on Sept. 16. She styled the high-waisted pants with a brown cowl neck top tucked in, accessorizing with a pair of tan leather Gianvito Rossi Calypso Sandals, Gentle Monster Chapssal Cat Eye Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Chain Lipstick Case.

If there’s on look Kourtney loves, it’s definitely a tight top with a pair of baggy pants and she always manages to dress up a casual outfit. She just stepped out a few days ago on Sept. 20, when she wore a skintight white Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit tucked into a pair of mid-rise light wash, wide-leg baggy jeans with huge rips at the knees. On top of her look, she draped a coral Acne Studios Blazer over her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of Gentle Monster Chapssal Cat Eye Sunglasses, and her new favorite green Bottega Veneta Stretch Mules.

Kourtney is always pulling off her outfits perfectly, and she knows how to style different pieces that wouldn’t normally go together, which is why we love her style.