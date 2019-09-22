Khloe & Kourtney Channel Their Inner Dolly Parton In Sexy, Country Dance Video

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to share a fun-loving moment that showed her and younger sis Khloe Kardashian dressed to impress in country outfits while dancing to a hit song by Dolly Parton.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, flaunted their country side when they shared a dance session they had together during a sisterly hangout on Sept. 21. Kourt posted a video of the moment to her Instagram page and it was a truly memorable moment. In the clip, the beauties can be seen decked out in western-style clothing, which included cowboy hats, neck scarves, and cowboy boots, as they danced to Dolly Parton‘s hit song “Jolene”. They moved their legs while shaking their hips from side to side during the dance party as someone can be seen filming them with a phone in the background. “🤠🤠,” Kourtney captioned the video. “Talent at its finest,” Khloe quickly responded. Check out Kourtney and Khloe’s dancing video HERE!

Once Kourtney put the video up, fans didn’t take long to comment positive things on it. “the best duo,” one comment read. “sister goals,” another read. Some fans posted laughing emojis while others told them to “work it”.

When Kourtney and Khloe are not dancing, they’re usually spending time working out, which is the reason their bodies totally look in shape! The oldest Kardashian sis was recently spotted leaving a boxing class in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and her workout outfit, which included a black sports bra and matching leggings, proved she has toned abs to die for. Khloe was also seen rocking an all-leather black ensemble on Sept. 10 and the outfit definitely hugged her curves in all the right ways.

Whether they’re dancing in their home or strutting their stuff during an outing, we can always depend on the Kardashian sisters to give off some seriously confident and stylish vibes!