Kourtney Kardashian, 40, was looking better than ever after her most recent boxing class on Sept. 18! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen leaving the Los Angeles location, where the boxing took place, with her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq, 36, and she showed off her incredibly toned abs while strutting her stuff in a low-cut black sports bra, black leggings, and black sneakers. She had her hair tied back into a ponytail and wore sunglasses as she took a phone call during the outing and looked as confident as could be.

Kourtney turned heads in a different look that hugged her figure on Sept. 17. The mother-of-three flaunted a sheer black tank top and light blue ripped jeans as she was seen leaving a Los Angeles studio. She had her hair down and carried a bottle of water as she walked in small black slip-on heels and proved she can look great in just about anything she wears!

Kourtney is known for not being afraid to wear various kinds of outfits no matter what she’s up to. Whether she’s hitting up a restaurant with her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, or posing for a social media pic in the mirror, she always seems to showcase herself in an almost flawless light. The brunette beauty also spent the summer posting pics of herself in various bikinis, and each one was a reminder that she could definitely pass for her half her age!

We can bet that Kourtney will continue to go on outings in stylish attire that helps to accentuate all her good points. As a member of one of the most famous families in the world, she’s guaranteed to always be in the spotlight, and each time is always gorgeous! Go, Kourtney!