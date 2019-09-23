Another day, another sexy ab-baring look for Emily Ratajkowski, who took her dog for a walk in NYC on Sept. 21, rocking a tiny white crop top that showed off her unbelievably tiny waist & six-pack abs.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to showing off her incredible body in a sexy ensemble. The model took her dog, Colombo, for a walk in New York City on Saturday, September 21, when she opted to wear a casual outfit of jeans and a T-shirt, but managed to make it look insanely sexy. Emily rocked a short-sleeve, silk ivory Orseund Iris Le Club Top which was loose-fitting but cinched in just under her breasts with an elastic band. The back of the tiny blouse was completely cut out and was tied together behind her, with long drawstrings. She styled the shirt with a pair of Re/Done High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans, which super tight on her thighs and loose from her knees down. Emily’s jeans were extremely high-waisted, ending at her incredibly tiny waist, which was cinched in even more with a brown leather belt and was on full display in this look. She accessorized with her go-to pair of white Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, black cat-eye Oliver Peoples Zasia Sunglasses, and a snakeskin Amelie Pichard Carrie Bag.

Emily’s dog-walking outfits are always insanely sexy and she always manages to show off her figure in some sort of revealing ensemble. Just recently, on Sept. 17, Emily showed off her ripped abs in a skintight black Cotton Citizen Venice Long Sleeve Crop Tee, which she paired with low-rise, super baggy light-wash distressed jeans. Topping her look off was a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers and her new favorite Amelie Pichard Carrie Bag. Meanwhile, a day later, she opted to wear a bright yellow fitted suit, featuring a Miaou Mika Jacket and the matching Miaou Maeve Pants which were tight and high-waisted, showing off her waist.

Lately, as if it was even possible, Emily’s outfits have been getting sexier and sexier. On Sept. 5, Emily kicked off NYFW when she chose to put her entire taut stomach on full display in a white strappy Inamorata Las Olas Bikini Top, which highlighted her washboard abs. She rocked the tiny top underneath an oversized navy blue blazer, paired with matching, baggy low-rise trousers, lace-up Merah Vodianova Ophelia Sandals, and a Hunting Season Orange Medium Lizard Leather Tote Bag.

We have been loving all of Emily’s looks lately, but the outfits she throws on to take her dog for a walk are undeniably sexy and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.