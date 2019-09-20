Demi Moore Poses With Courteney Cox On Instagram & They’re Totally Twinning

Twinning! Demi Moore and Courteney Cox look eerily alike in a new photo posted to Demi’s Instagram page on Sept. 19.

Demi Moore, 56, and Courteney Cox, 55, may have been separated at birth. The ladies posed for a photo together and Demi posted it to her Instagram on Sept. 19. In the pic, the fierce women look exactly alike with their dark hair and glasses. They’re both smiling for the camera as they happily stand with their arms wrapped around each other, and the resemblance between them is UNCANNY. Even Demi noticed how much they look alike, as she captioned the pic, “Who’s who?”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with messages about how similar the ladies look. “Are you relatives?” someone asked, while another person wrote, “Double take.” Several other fans also commented “twinning” or “sisters.” It’s a big week for both Courteney and Demi — Courteney is celebrating the legendary 25th anniversary of her show, Friends, while Demi has made headlines for the upcoming release of her memoir, Inside Out. The book is set to be released on Sept. 24, and everyone is expecting it to be pretty damn JUICY.

The memoir is set to explore Demi’s entire life story, including her buzzed-about years with Ashton Kutcher. Demi has kept her personal life very private since her split from Ashton, so fans are anxiously waiting to see what kind of information she’ll share.

Ahead of the book’s release, Demi gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar, in which she opened up about having a miscarriage during the beginning stages of her romance with Ashton. Sadly she lost the baby when she was six months along, which she said led her to start drinking again (she previously gave up alcohol and drugs). If this shocking revelation came in a magazine interview, there’s bound to be a LOT more that comes out in the book!