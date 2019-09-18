‘RHOBH’s Camille Grammer Slams Andy Cohen: Stop ‘Forcing This Two-Faced Narrative On Me’

Camille also hints that she may have been forced out of ‘RHOBH’ for her comments about Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Camille Grammer, 51, is always one to stir the pot! The OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has been present for seasons seven and eight as a friend, but confirmed she won’t be back in a series of now-deleted tweets three weeks ago. Originally, she said she wasn’t returning to the show because of co-star Kyle Richards but now it seems like there were other factors at play. “I still don’t why Andy [Cohen] is forcing this two-faced narrative on me. I told Teddi to her face what I said to Denise. What the heck? I gotta laugh I was ask to tell Denise what happened after the Boy George concert, so I explained,” she tweeted on September 18, 2019.

Originally, she implied that she wouldn’t be returning because producers had left the decision up to Kyle. “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show,” she tweeted at the time, then added. “And it’s Kyles show.” She continued in another tweet, “It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.” The reunion, of course, was drama-filled and led to a backstage outburst between Camille and executive producer Andy Cohen, where Camille felt that she had been set up by a number of if the Housewives. “Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We of course are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about,” Kyle tweeted in June.

When prompted by fans on Twitter if perhaps she wasn’t asked back to the show because she defended Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, she posted, “I don’t know? What do you all think. Is this true? Your thoughts?” Kavanaugh has been embroiled in controversy since being accused by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault before his confirmation. When the case came up over dinner during an episode of RHOBH, Kyle immediately tried to deflect, saying that her mother always told her its best not to talk politics at a party. Camille pursued the top anyway, expressing that it was a case of “he said, she said” and related to Kavanaugh because she understood what it was like to be “wrongfully accused” for “lies.”

Fan comments were divided in response. “I absolutely think this is true – they don’t like your politics. The left is too weak to allow opposing views,” one person tweeted. “Nope don’t think that’s it Camille. It was the truth they didn’t like (Dorit being a fraud and their gang up/bullying of LVP). You had it right at the reunion,” another follower tweeted.