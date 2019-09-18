Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra As She Shocks Him With Big Birthday Surprise In Concert

Priyanka Chopra raised the bar for married couples everywhere by springing the most amazing birthday surprise on Nick Jonas. She just ensured that 27 is going to be his best year yet.

Priyanka Chopra ensured that her husband, Nick Jonas, had the happiest birthday ever with a boatload of fun. After treating her husband and his friends and family to a day of football on the Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears play, she gave him an even bigger surprise. The Quantico actress, 37, popped up at the Jonas Brothers concert in St. Paul, Minnesota to present Nick with a red rose and a kiss, then brought the house down by leading the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to him. Nick looked utterly shocked at the epic moment, which appeared to be coordinated with the help of his brother, Joe Jonas. Priyanka even got him a cake so he could blow out some candles onstage to celebrate his 27th.

Afterward, he addressed the audience by revealing the whole thing made him blush! “I think it’s kind of ironic that I can stand and perform these songs for you, and not feel embarrassed, or like it’s too much attention,” Nick said. “But the minute you sing to me, I feel embarrassed and like it’s too much attention. So, thank you!” Nick posted a video from the concert on Twitter, which you can see below, along with photos from the birthday party his wife threw him. He thanked Priyanka and his fans in a series of super sweet tweets, as well. “I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul,” he wrote.

“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me ‘Happy Birthday’ on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!”

Priyanka also paid tribute to Nick on Instagram for his birthday with a cute video showing all the romantic moments from their relationship and new marriage. “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.” Nick responded by leaving “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments. Aww, he’s such a sucker for her.