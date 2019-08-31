See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous In Green Dress As She & Nick Jonas Play With Adorable Niece, 2

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are definitely a fun aunt and uncle! They were spotted swinging Kevin Jonas’ daughter in the air.

Kevin Jonas‘s kids are lucky to have two sets of fun aunts and uncles! While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas missed out on a New York outing with the fam – Joe, 30, was spotted bicycling around the city instead – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra entertained their youngest niece, Valentina. The couple were spotted leaving the Four Seasons hotel as they swung the 2-year-old between them. Priyanka, 37, let out a laugh as the little girl got high off the ground.

The Jonas family is enjoying a family vacation together in New York – but there is some business involved. The Jonas Brothers brought their Happiness Begins tour to Madison Square Garden on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. But they all got to spend some time enjoying the city while they weren’t performing. Kevin, 31, was even spotted on a stroll with wife Danielle Jonas around the same time Nick, 26, and Priyanka were watching their kids.

For the casual outing, the Baywatch star looked amazing in a green gingham dress. The frock had a feminine silhouette, which was perfect for a summer day. She paired it with white block heels and a small purse.

Meanwhile, Nick looked cool in a denim button down shirt, dark pants, white sneakers, and sunglasses. We hope the entire family enjoyed their time in the Big Apple! It sure likes little Valentina did!