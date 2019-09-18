J. Lo Reunites With Ex Marc Anthony & His New GF To Support Daughter, 11, With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez met up with ex-hubby Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend at their daughter’s cross country meet in Miami on Sept. 18.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Marc Anthony, 51, may no longer be together, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t friendly with one another. The Hustlers star and her ex-hubby got together to cheer on their daughter Emme, 11, during her cross country meet in Miami on Sept. 18. The former love birds each brought their respective partners; Alex Rodriguez, 44, strolled hand-in-hand with J. Lo, while Marc held hands with his newest gal pal.

Jennifer and her hunky fiancé were dressed casually, with Jennifer rocking a pair of denim overalls that hugged her famous curves in all the right places. She kept the rest of her look simple, donning a white tank underneath the denim one-piece and bright white sneakers. She kept her hair pulled back and finished off her look with large hoop earrings and sunglasses, while A-Rod kept his look super simple, wearing joggers, a white t-shirt, and sneakers.

Marc and his new girlfriend were also dressed casually for the event as they held hands while walking through the grassy course. The new couple matched each other in destroyed denim, while Marc sported a black button down shirt, white tee, and sneakers, and his mystery woman completed her casual look with a grey crop top and orange sneakers.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer and Marc have reunited for the sake of their children! Although Marc was noticeably absent from J. Lo’s 50th party, which her kids performed at, the pair were spotted together at their 11-year-old son’s school function in May.