Mary Wilson: 5 Things To Know About The Supremes Singer, 75, On ‘DWTS’

The oldest contestant on season 28 of ‘DWTS’ is Mary Wilson, but she’s not going to let that stop her from giving her all in the tough competition!

Mary Wilson will be competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The 75-year-old has already had an incredible career, and now, she’s ready to put herself to the test with what might be the greatest challenge of her life! She’ll be competing against stars like Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Lamar Odom, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and more to try and win the mirrorball trophy when the show premieres on Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m. Ahead of the premiere, learn more about Mary here:

1. She’s best known as a member of The Supremes. Mary was a founding member of The Supremes with Florence Ballard, Diana Ross and Betty McGlown. The group became an international sensation in the early 1960s, and Mary remained a member until 1977, at which time the group disbanded. Florence left the group in 1967, while Diana left in 1970, which meant that Mary was the longest-standing founding member by several years. The group was the premiere artist on Motown Records, and is highly regarded as one of the label’s most successful groups of all-time.

2. She was married once. Mary married Pedro Ferrer in 1974. However, the couple ended their marriage by 1981.

3. She’s a mom. Mary and Pedro have three children together: Turkessa, Pedro Jr. and Rafael, while the singer also adopted her cousin, Willie. In 1994, she and Rafael were in a car accident, after which he sadly passed away.

4. She’s had solo records, too After leaving The Supremes, Mary released a her self-titled solo album in 1979. She also dropped a solo record called Walk the Line in 1992, as well as a compilation album in 2000.

5. She’s in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.