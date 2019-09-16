Diddy, 49, Spotted At Strip Club With Rumored GF Lori Harvey, 22, & Son Justin Combs, 25

Following a vacation in Cabo, Diddy and Lori Harvey took their rumored romance to Atlanta, where they were spotted at a strip club with his son and her rumored ex, Justin Combs!

Diddy, 49, and Lori Harvey, 22, were spotted at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta over the weekend, and they had a very unlikely guest with them — Justin Combs! The reason this trio being together is so unlikely is because Lori was previously romantically linked to Justin, but recently, she’s been rumored to be dating his father, Diddy. Awkward, much!? The Shade Room obtained footage of the outing — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and fans could not stop commenting about how strange they thought the whole thing was.

Since Lori and Justin’s romance was never confirmed, many fans are now convinced that there was never anything going on between them to begin with. Rather, the new general consensus is that the ‘relationship’ was just a ‘cover up’ for Lori dating Diddy. Earlier this month, the 22-year-old was spotted on a Mexico getaway with Diddy, and the two even sparked pregnancy rumors when he was seen rubbing her stomach in paparazzi photos. However, TMZ confirmed that there is no baby on the way for the unlikely pair. Rather, the 49-year-old was reportedly just admiring Lori’s abs in the pics.

Diddy and Lori were first linked back in March when they were spotted at a party together. Then, over the summer — after several more sightings — Diddy was seen on vacation in Italy with Lori and her parents (including stepdad Steve Harvey). The two have not commented on the state of their relationship, but the pictures and videos certainly seem to tell quite a story!