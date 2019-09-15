Taylor Swift owns a $17 million beach-front mansion Rhode Island, where she enjoyed a weekend stay with her boyfriend Joe.

Taylor Swift, 29, is in love with a “London Boy” — and though the “Lover” singer has been coy about details, she’s been quietly dating Brit Joe Alwyn, 28, for the last three years. The low-key couple were spotted boarding a private jet in Rhode Island on Sunday, September 15. In the photos, they can separately be seen boarding the plane after a weekend stay at her mansion in the area. Taylor, who is reportedly worthy over $300 million, bought her first private plane back in 2011.

Taylor and Joe were casually dressed for the plane ride, with Taylor rocking a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a cropped pair of faded skinny jeans. She finished her look with a low pony tail and her signature nude colored oxford lace-ups. Joe appeared to be wearing a black knitted top, as he carried his own black duffle bag onto the aircraft. An assistant could also be seen loading Taylor’s guitars onto the plane.

Taylor famously purchased her Rhode Island home in 2013 for a whopping $17 million. The 11,000 square foot home was built in 1930 and is located on the highest point in Watch Hill, offering stunning views of the New England area. It also boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a swimming pool along with 700 feet of shoreline access. The estate has been plenty of traction on social media over the years, as the home has played host to Taylor’s “squad” for several events, including her popular Fourth of July party. The house made headlines in July after a man was arrested near the home, and reportedly was trying to “catch up” with the pop star.

While Joe has been Taylor’s musical inspiration on 2017’s Reputation and 2019’s Lover, the two are rarely seen together. “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things. We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now,” she wrote in a 2017 diary excerpt, included as part of the Lover album — which doesn’t identify Joe by name. “I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change or become too complicated or intruded upon. But it’s senseless to worry about someday not being happy when I am happy now. OK. Breathe.” Recently, Taylor has declined to comment on their relationship, stating that “it isn’t up for discussion.”

Taylor and Joe were spotted holding hands when she accompanied him to the BAFTA Awards in February, where his film The Favourite won Best Film. “AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss 😆,” she wrote on her Instagram account at the time.