50 Cents Claps Back At Lala Kent After She Claims She Bruised His Ego: She’s ‘A Drunk’

Lala Kent claimed she had a ‘receipt’ to prove she ‘dinged’ 50 Cent’s ego, which resulted in the rapper throwing a string of insults at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star!

Lala Kent, 29, claimed that she “dinged” 50 Cent’s ego, and now the rapper is trying to hurt hers. The Vanderpump Rules star made the claim on the Sept. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in the wake of “Fofty’s” feud with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, 48, over an alleged $1 million debt. 50 claimed that Randall paid the debt in April, but this beef has been revived! A day after Lala’s appearance on WWHL, 50 reposted HollywoodLife’s headline to his Instagram: “Lala Kent Claims She Has ‘Receipts’ To Prove She Bruised 50 Cent’s Ego During Randall Emmett Feud.” In response to that, he ranted, “What’s wrong with this h**, 👀 now don’t say she didn’t ask for it when I start tripping.”

50 then proceeded to accuse Lala of being a drunk, resurfacing a quote from a Us Weekly interview in which she said she was “drunk four days straight” during a Disney World vacation with Randall and his two young daughters. “👀Oh this b**ch be drunk 4 days straight. She must just be on some drunk h**, I don’t remember type s**t. 🤨,” 50 captioned the Instagram post.

The tirade still wasn’t over. In a third post, he shared a photo of Randall in bed with Lala, and 50 imaged a dialogue between him and the film producer. “Randell [sic]: I’m sorry Fofty this b**ch is drunk and high. I told her put that damn phone down she don’t listen.🤔50:Shut the fu** up Randell [sic],” he wrote. Will Lala release the alleged receipts now? 50’s insults weren’t anything new, however, since he also crudely called Lala a “h**” for her public comments on her sex life (which earned a clapback from Lala).

The Instagram storm is a 180 from 50’s comments about Lala and Randall when he also appeared on WWHL in August. “I don’t have a problem with them,” the “In Da Club” rapper admitted to host Andy Cohen. Lala’s comments must have really triggered 50 — when it was her turn to sit in Andy’s hot seat the next month, she said, “But, the whole thing, I think I really dinged Fofty’s ego. In fact, I know that because I have a receipt to prove that, which I would never post because I ain’t that girl. I ain’t beefin’ unless I’m getting paid on Vanderpump [Rules], yo.”

The feud was previously settled after 50 shared a screenshot of alleged text messages between him and Randall in April, in which 50 typed, “OK I just got the wire a**hole, back to my regular scheduled program.” 50’s rep also told HollywoodLife, “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty [sic] has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full.” Randall previously served as a co-executive produce on 50’s show, Power, and 50 claimed that he gave a loan to his former co-worker.