Lala Kent Claps Back At 50 Cent After He Throws Shade On Her Sex Life: ‘She Swears She’s A Thug’

50 Cent criticized Lala Kent’s expression of her sexuality, which she talked about at length on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She responded,

Um, does 50 Cent watch Vanderpump Rules? Well, the rapper, 43, just commented on one of our favorite Bravo shows and looks like he isn’t the biggest fan of Lala Kent, 29, and she clapped right back. After 50 posted a clip of Lala from the show in which she talked about her fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, and 50 Cent criticized her in the caption, Lala didn’t hold anything back! “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo,” Lala said with the crying laughing emoji. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?”

“I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction,” the Bravo reality television star continued. She then took the opportunity to promote the show. “Vanderpump Rules airs Monday’s [sic] at 9/8C, only by @bravotv. I got the strap.”

Her response was to 50’s original caption, in which he called Lala a “hoe.” He said, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, b*tch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d*ck. LOL smh #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

In the clip, Lala talked about how she met her partner Randall, who when they met, was a producer for a film she had auditioned for. The night after their first encounter, Lala received another audition for his film. “I let him hit it the first night, and we were inseparable,” Lala said. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.'” Lala also talked about things she says in the bedroom with her fiancé, which is well within her rights when chatting with her friend, Stassi Shroeder, 30.

But, one good thing did come from this situation – now we know 50 watches Pump Rules. We wonder who his favorite Surver is? It’s probably not Lala!