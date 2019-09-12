Rita Ora is squeezing in another vacation before the official end of summer. She looked gorgeous in a tiny black bikini while on a luxurious getaway in Turkey.

Rita Ora is certainly not one of those people who believes fall begins the second the Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives at Starbucks. The singer, 28, took a brief trip to Turkey, where she basked in the sun and chilled out by the water. Who cares that it’s mid-September – those are summer #goals if I’ve ever seen them.

Along with her luxe getaway came plenty of sexy bikini shots. Rita took to her Instagram Story on Sept. 12 to share a photo of her posing on a dock while rocking a tiny black string bikini. She paired the two piece with layered necklaces, an anklet, and oversized sunglasses.

The post came just one day after Rita shared another swimsuit snap. She stunned in a multicolored bandeau with matching bottoms. In the caption for the Instagram post, she revealed she’s on the short trip before diving into her fall schedule.

“Soooo happy to have 5 full days off before starting my September schedule!!! Sea sun sand for me,” she captioned the image. She tagged the location as the Bodrum Edition, a luxurious hotel on the Turkish Riviera. While I have already enjoyed many PSLs by now, these pics definitely make me wish we were back in June. But it is still summer until Sept. 23!