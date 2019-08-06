Rita Ora was looking mighty fine in a barely-there black bikini when she was seen walking about a beach during her vacation on the island of Ibiza this week.

Rita Ora, 28, proved she’s got an incredible body when she strutted her stuff and showed off a lot of skin in a tiny black bikini this week! The singer was taking in her vacation on a boat in Ibiza when she sported the flattering two-piece, which put her behind on display. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses to help keep the sun out of her eyes as she let her blonde curly locks down and stayed cool from the breeze of the water. At one point, she also added a flowing wraparound leopard print skirt to the bikini.

Before her latest vacation wardrobe, Rita stunned in a all denim ensemble while walking the streets of New York City back in Mar. Her eye-catching outfit included a button-down denim top and denim mini skirt along with a long denim jacket. The beauty looked like a total rockstar in the wardrobe choice and completely owned it, as she does with everything she wears!

When she’s not impressing with clothes in her personal time, she’s doing so on stage! One of her most recent standout performances was at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. She sang “Let You Love Me” in a red power suit and black sunglasses. By the end of the performance, she revealed more skin by flaunting just one sleeve of the jacket and let a sexy red bustier shine underneath. Before the performance she also caught attention on the red carpet of the event in a Versace duck egg gown.

We love seeing Rita’s various looks on various occasions. She’s truly a style icon as well as a musician and it’s one of the many reasons we love her!