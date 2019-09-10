Wendy Williams: What She Really Thinks About 50 Cent’s Positive IG Comment About Her Amid Long Feud

Wendy Williams offered three compliments about 50 Cent, and fans weren’t the only ones ‘shocked’ after the rapper returned the favor with a party invite.

50 Cent, 44, finally had something nice(-ish) to say about Wendy Williams, 55, and even the talk show host is taken aback. On the Sept. 8 episode of her show, Andy Cohen challenged Wendy to list three compliments about the rapper, who has mocked her body and called her a “monster” in the past, among other offenses. “He’s not a bad looking man, I respect his hustle, and I was one of the first people to play his music — probably the first, on a cassette on the radio,” Wendy admitted, which led Fiddy to write on Instagram, “🤔what is this, ok we gonna let you in TYCOON next time 😆.” Now, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Wendy was not expecting any sort of response from 50 Cent.” So why was she playing nice in the first place?

“She said what she said because it’s the truth, not because she was trying to score points with him,” our source explains. “She’s a little shocked that he came back with something so positive.” But Wendy’s not interpreting the invite to his next pool party as a sign that 50’s putting an end to his trolling. “She’s not expecting any huge turn around from him,” our source clarifies. A second source bounces off that thought, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife, “Wendy knows that this is probably a temporary situation with 50 and that she will probably get made fun of in the near future by him over something or other real soon. She is not taking this as a win, she is trying to avoid it as much as she avoids when he is mean.”

Wendy decided to take the high road because she’s “trying to change how she reacts with drama and 50 is the ultimate drama,” our second insider adds. “She doesn’t expect to be best friends anytime soon. This is definitely a good look for 50 but there has to be a lot more done by him for her to trust him and respect him.” However, Wendy’s not opposed to a genuine truce. “That being said, if the door is open to make real peace she would walk through it,” our first source tells us. That’s because “Wendy has no desire to have beef with anyone” — “she is in a very positive new phase in her life and is all about the love.”

Keep in mind that 50’s olive branch still threw a little shade. “But you can’t just be coming to my party’s wit no invite 🤨,” 50 added in his response on Sept. 10. Wendy appeared to have a hard time getting into 50’s pool party in New Jersey on Aug. 18, judging by a clip of her talking to a bodyguard that the “In Da Club” rapper shared. Wendy and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, still made it into the venue, according to our previous source.

Before 50 attempted to write anything but a diss towards Wendy, he explained why he’s got beef with her. “I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about,” the Power star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July, referring to Wendy’s past criticisms of him that she has voiced on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.